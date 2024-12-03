Monroe County health officials temporarily relocate women and children services

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is temporarily relocating its Healthy Start services and program for women, infants and children, also known as WIC.

That’s after the county temporarily closed the historic Gato Building after a construction project revealed traces of lead. The building is home to several of Monroe County’s administrative offices.

In the meantime, the WIC and Healthy Start programs will accept appointments and walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bernstein Park, 6751 Fifth St., Stock Island.

The department previously moved its health clinic to the Tuga Clinic on the College of the Florida Keys' Key West campus.

Also, the Office of Vital Statistics, which handles birth and death records, has been moved to the Lester Building 530 Whitehead St., Key West.

The temporary offices will remain open until further notice.

The Gato building, a former cigar factory, was undergoing repairs when traces of lead were found in repair materals.

For more information, visit monroe.floridahealth.gov.

