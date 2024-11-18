Health department in Key West moves temporarily after discovery of lead in building

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County is among several agencies relocating after trace amounts of lead were found in the historic building where they’re housed in Key West.

Lead was discovered this past week among construction material used for repairs at the historic Gato Cigar Factory Building, 1100 Simonton St.

The health department clinic services are moving to the Tuga Clinic, 5901 College Road, on the College of the Florida Keys campus in Key West. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The historic Gato factory was built in 1871and operated through the height of Key West’s cigar trade. In 1915, the building was destroyed by a fire and rebuilt five years later.

The building has been home to Monroe’s administrative offices, including the health department, county administrator, social Services, solid waste.

The county is in the process of temporarily moving offices while lead testing and remediation is ongoing.

Partnering with Rural Health Network, the Tuga Clinic recently opened to fill the gaps in health care access identified in a 2022 Community Health Survey.

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media