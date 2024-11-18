A medical provider for inmates at some Florida facilities files for bankruptcy

Wellpath, a national medical provider to inmates in jails and prisons, has filed for bankruptcy, prompting concerns about continuity of care at facilities it serves.

Wellpath filed for Chapter 11 in the Southern District of Texas, claiming more than $644 million in debt. That move allows for the company to be reorganized.

Nashville-based Wellpath is one of the largest prison health providers in the country. It provides medical and mental health services, telehealth and pharmacies at 420 facilities across 39 states, according to court filings.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says Wellpath provides health services at its jails and doesn't expect any interruptions.

According to Wellpath's website, it also provides care at these Florida facilities: South Florida State Hospital in Penbroke Pines, South Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center in Florida City, Treasure Coast Forensic Treatment Center in Indiantown and Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia.

According to a press release on its website, the company says operations will continue uninterrupted.

