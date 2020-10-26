inmate health

-
When state lawmakers talk about Florida prisons, a trifecta of problems often comes up: staffing levels, health care costs and crumbling…
Florida’s prison system, the third largest in the nation, has long faced issues with contraband drugs, yet the state agency that grapples with the...
The Florida Department of Corrections this week asked a federal appeals court to overturn a ruling that requires the state to provide costly treatment to…
'We Wouldn't Treat Our Animals This Way': Lack Of AC In Record Heat Puts Florida Prisons To The TestThis last May was the hottest ever recorded in the Sunshine State. That was followed by higher-than-average temperatures in June and July. The scorching...
Florida's prisons have a health care problem. The state's aging prison population and the high cost of treating inmates with debilitating diseases are...
Federal law requires prisons and jails to provide medical care to people who are incarcerated. But in a recent medical journal, a group of South Florida...
A new law takes effect Saturday that would allow a state law enforcement agency to better conduct investigations into the treatment of Florida prison...
Women in prison often eat to relieve stress or boredom. The resulting weight gain can make other physical and emotional problems worse. In one prison, spinning helps keep the pounds and rage at bay.