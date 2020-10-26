-
Since the pandemic began, 3,032 corrections staff working in Florida's prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus.
-
Putting safety measures in place to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Corrections plans to resume allowing visitors at…
-
A split federal appeals court sided with the Florida Department of Corrections on Monday in a drawn-out legal battle over whether the state is providing…
-
Three Florida inmates died from complications of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the death toll among prisoners to 84, according to data released…
-
A third Florida correctional officer has died from complications of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday, nine days…
-
As the numbers of COVID-19 deaths and infections in prisons soar, workers, inmates and their loved ones continue to plead for help from the state.Gov. Ron…
-
At least 11 inmates at a South Florida correctional facility have died of COVID-19-related illnesses, as the death toll in the state prison system...
-
From correctional officers to TSA employees, federal workers say their jobs are made more dangerous by the coronavirus.
-
The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday said a dozen inmates died from complications of COVID-19 at eight prisons within the past week. Dade…
-
Inside a sweltering prison in rural North Florida, the mass testing of hundreds of inmates began nearly two weeks ago on a Saturday, as corrections…