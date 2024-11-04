Trulieve's support of Florida's marijuana amendment tops $144 million as Election Day nears

With a decision nearing on whether Florida will allow recreational use of marijuana, the Trulieve cannabis company has contributed another $1.5 million to a political committee leading the effort.

A newly filed finance report shows Trulieve contributed $1.5 million to the Smart & Safe Florida committee on Thursday — bringing Trulieve’s overall cash and in-kind contributions to the committee to nearly $144.6 million.

The Smart & Safe Florida committee had raised an overall total of $152.27 million in cash and $959,000 in in-kind contributions since being created in 2022, according to the report on the state Division of Elections website.

Smart & Safe Florida, is sponsoring what appears as Amendment 3 on Tuesday’s ballot.

The “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly allowed medical marijuana.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is leading efforts to defeat Amendment 3, and state agencies have run controversial television ads aimed at dissuading voters from supporting the measure.