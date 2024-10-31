Drive to promote pot proposal pops $150 million with another Trulieve donation

The political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment to allow recreational marijuana in Florida has raised more than $150 million after receiving another $2 million this week from Trulieve.

Trulieve has largely bankrolled the Smart & Safe Florida committee, which is leading efforts to pass the proposal, according to the state Division of Elections website.

As of Tuesday, Trulieve had made $143.1 million in cash and in-kind contributions to Smart & Safe. The company contributed $28 million the previous week and $10 million from Oct. 12-18.

Smart & Safe as of Tuesday had raised $150,773,729 in cash and also had received $954,256 in in-kind contributions since it formed in 2022, a report on the state website shows.

The committee had about $7.48 million in cash on hand as of Saturday.

Smart & Safe Florida is in a fierce political battle as it seeks to pass Amendment 3 on Tuesday's ballot.

The “Adult Personal Use of Marijuana” proposal would allow people 21 or older “to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for nonmedical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.” It requires 60% of the vote to pass.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is helping lead efforts to try to defeat the proposal, and state agencies have run controversial television ads aimed at dissuading voters from supporting the measure.