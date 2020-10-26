-
A poultry processing facility in Wilkesboro, N.C., is the latest to have a coronavirus outbreak among its workers, many of whom did not show any symptoms.
-
As the pandemic wreaks havoc on the meat industry, hog farmers anticipate they'll soon be forced to euthanize millions of pigs unable to be sent for processing.
-
What you eat might be giving you an autoimmune disease. A University of Central Florida team found that patients predisposed to rheumatoid arthritis could…
-
It's all well and good to cut down on eating animals, but aren't our bodies designed to require meat in our diets? Anthropologist Barbara J. King takes a look at a new book saying the answer is "no."
-
A new analysis of government data finds that antibiotic-resistant bacteria that cause human illness were widespread in supermarket meat samples tested. The implications are significant: that the bacteria had become resistant to antibiotics back at the farm because farmers were overusing them.