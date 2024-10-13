Two influential leaders in medicine: AMA chief Scott, former Surgeon General Adams

On this episode, we speak to two of the most influential physicians in the United States:

Dr. Bruce A. Scott, an otolaryngologist, is president of the American Medical Association. He discusses the role of the AMA in health care, the biggest challenges physicians face and burnout.

Then, former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams recounts his time on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic under then President Donald Trump.

Adams hares insights about the disease and how lessons learned will shape the management of public health responses in the future.

Adams, an anesthesiologist, currently serves as at Purdue University as a presidential fellow and executive director of the Center for Community Health Enhancement and Learning.

