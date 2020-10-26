-
From heat-related illness to mosquito-borne infections, physicians are seeing the effects of a warming planet in the exam room. There's a growing push to teach doctors-in-training how to respond.
The American Medical Association on Tuesday called for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. The group adopted the sweeping…
Despite a ban in 22 Florida communities, conversion therapy is a widespread practice in Florida, according to activists.
Monday’s oral arguments before a federal appeals court were intended to center on whether the Trump administration’s new Protect Life Rule should stay in…
The number of people hospitalized because of amphetamine use is skyrocketing in the United States, but the resurgence of the drug largely has been…
When the American Medical Association — one of the nation’s most powerful health care groups — met in Chicago this June, its medical student caucus seized…
There is another opioid crisis happening in the U.S., and it has nothing to do with the overdose epidemic: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely…
The University of North Florida is gearing up to host more than 200 medical professionals for the inaugural Future of Health Care conference. The...
Republicans have revived efforts to overhaul health care. NPR's Scott Simon asks American Medical Association President Andrew Gurman what he'd like to see in a health care bill.
Dr. Andrew Gurman, president of the American Medical Association, explains the group's opposition to the Republican Health Care Plan and the bill moving through the House of Representatives.