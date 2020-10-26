-
United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams was in Jacksonville on Monday to speak with at the Lutheran Services in America CEO Summit in Atlantic Beach...
-
Florida officials are still investigating what could become the first non-travel-related cases of Zika in the United States.U.S. Surgeon General Vivek…
-
The country’s new surgeon general stopped in Fort Myers Friday. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has been on the job for about two months and he’s...
-
The Senate on Monday approved President Barack Obama's nomination of Dr. Vivek Murthy to serve as U.S. surgeon general, despite opposition from…