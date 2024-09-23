Marijuana companies donate another $6 million to promote Amendment 3

A political committee leading efforts to pass a constitutional amendment to allow recreational use of marijuana raised slightly more than $6 million from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 and has raised $100 million since being formed in 2022, according to a newly filed finance report.

The Smart & Safe Florida committee raised $6,001,782 during the weeklong period, while spending $9,333,207. It had about $28.5 million in cash on hand as of Sept. 13, the report posted on the state Division of Elections website shows.

The Trulieve cannabis company contributed $5 million during the period. As of Sept. 13, Trulieve had made $92.77 million in cash and in-kind contributions to the committee since 2022.

Another cannabis company, Curaleaf Inc., contributed $1 million to the committee during the weeklong period.

Overall, Smart & Safe Florida had raised $100,751,446 in cash and $607,381 in in-kind contributions since 2022, the report shows.

The proposed constitutional amendment, which will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 3, says, in part, that it would allow “adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise.”

Voters in 2016 passed a constitutional amendment that allowed medical marijuana.