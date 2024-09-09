A closer look at the myths and misconceptions associated with autism

On this episode, we explore the history of autism and how outdated perspectives have shaped societal perceptions of the developmental disorder.

Program host Dr. Joe Sirven, a neurologist, discusses the myths and misconceptions associated with autism, action steps required to reduce stigma and what research is needed to enhance the public’s understanding of the disability.

Joining the conversation is Michael Yudell, a public health scientist, health historian, ethicist and interim dean of the College of Health Solution at Arizona State University.

In the second block, we look at the unintended consequences of misdirected science.

Dr. Marty Makary, chief of islet transplant surgery at Johns Hopkins and a New York Times bestselling author, discusses blind spots in medicine.

He provides modern examples and lessons learned, as well as the role of opinion in shaping medical views.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

