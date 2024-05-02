DeSantis backs $1 million in budget for Jupiter's Els autism center's rec complex

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announce he will support $1 million in the new state budget to help the Jupiter-based Els Center of Excellence provide recreational facilities for people with autism.

“We want them to get active, we want them to live healthier lives, and that's exactly what they're doing here at the Els Center,” DeSantis said Monday during an appearance at the center.

The center is part of the Els for Autism Foundation, which was created in 2009 after Ben Els, son of professional golfer Ernie Els and his wife, Liezl, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

A legislative funding request said the money would go toward construction of a recreational complex, including an aquatic center, aqua therapy area and pavilion.

A gymnasium is planned to also serve as a “sensory friendly specialized hurricane shelter” for people with autism and their families.

The fiscal year 2024-25 budget, which lawmakers passed last month, included $1 million for the foundation.

The Legislature has not formally sent the budget to DeSantis, who has line-item veto power. The budget will take effect July 1.

DeSantis also announced including $2 billion for the Agency for Persons with Disabilities for services through the iBudget waiver.

The waiver provides social, medical, behavioral and therapy.