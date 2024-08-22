Florida health department offers credit monitoring to cyberattack victims

The Florida Department of Health is offering credit monitoring and other services to people whose personal data might have been taken during a June cyberattack.

A hacker group made public more than 20,000 data files containing sensitive health information about Florida residents. That included Social Security numbers, banking information and medical histories.

The health department says it's in the process of contacting people affected through "personalized letters" that include specifics of "impacted personal data."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the breach.