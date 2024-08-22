© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida health department offers credit monitoring to cyberattack victims

Health News Florida | By Ammy Sanchez - WLRN
Published August 22, 2024 at 10:11 PM EDT
Hacker on Red Lit Laptop Keyboard. Room is Dark
zefart
/
iStockphoto
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the breach, which was discovered June 26.

The agency says it is contacting people affected through "personalized letters" that include specifics of "impacted personal data."

The Florida Department of Health is offering credit monitoring and other services to people whose personal data might have been taken during a June cyberattack.

A hacker group made public more than 20,000 data files containing sensitive health information about Florida residents. That included Social Security numbers, banking information and medical histories.

The health department says it's in the process of contacting people affected through "personalized letters" that include specifics of "impacted personal data."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the breach.
Tags
Health News Florida cyberattackFlorida Department of Health ransomwarepatient info
Ammy Sanchez
Related Content