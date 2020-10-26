-
A cyberattack that paralyzed the hospital chain MedStar this week is serving as a fresh reminder of vulnerabilities that exist in systems that protect…
State Board of Education members are pushing for Florida officials to use the transition to a new standardized test as an opportunity to boost how well…
Florida authorities on Wednesday closed a six-month investigation into a cyberattack that created delays and widespread problems for students trying to…
Health care offers attractive growth opportunities for cyber criminals looking to steal reams of personal information, as the hacking of a database…
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story has been updated to clarify that policies held by Simply Healthcare Inc. were not affected by the data…
Insurers aren't required to encrypt consumers' data under a 1990s federal law that remains the foundation for health care privacy in the Internet age — an…
Health insurer Anthem said hackers infiltrated its computer network and gained access to a host of personal information for customers and employees,…