Ascension says all electronic patient records are back online after cyberattack

Ascension, the nation's largest chain of Catholic hospitals, announced Friday that its electronic records network is again online, nearly six weeks after a ransomware attack forced a systemwide shutdown.

“This means that clinical workflow in our hospitals and clinics will function similarly to the way it did prior to the ransomware attack,” a spokesperson said. “This also means patients should see improved efficiencies in appointment scheduling, wait times for appointments and prescription fulfillment.”

St. Louis-based Ascension operates 140 hospitals in 19 states, including eight total in the Florida Panhandle and Jacksonville area.

The affiliates in Florida, Alabama and Austin, Texas, regained access to their electronic records two weeks ago.

Additional systems compromised in the May 8 cyberattack are still being worked on, and the investigation into the cyberattack is ongoing.

The company disconnected its electronic records and MyChart online patient portal immediately after the cyberattack to prevent the automated spread of ransomware. Ascension added that medical records and other information collected after the shutdown may be temporarily inaccessible.

“For record availability during that time frame, please contact your clinician’s office,” the spokesperson said, noting that high volumes of responses may lead to a delay in responses.