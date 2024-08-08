Free nonemergency telehealth visits available for Floridians affected by Debby

Free telehealth care is being offered to Floridians living in areas affected by Hurricane Debby by the virtual health care company Teladoc Health.

This service can assist for people who may no be able to get an appointment with their primary care physician due to home displacement or medical offices being temporarily closed due to the storm.

Teladoc Health says its doctors can diagnose and treat common conditions, including sinus and respiratory infections, headaches and stomach issues.

When medically necessary, doctors can also prescribe medication and refills.

To make an appointment for free nonemergency care, call the Teladoc Health natural disaster hotline at 855-225-5032.

Call 911 for emergency situations.

Also, the Florida Dental Access Guide can provide information about self-directed dental care, finding a dentist, Florida Medicaid and more.

Led by Florida Voices for Health and Florida Oral Health Alliance, the guide aims to increase care statewide for all demographics. The guide can be found at fldentalguide.org.

