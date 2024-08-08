© 2022 Health News Florida



Free nonemergency telehealth visits available for Floridians affected by Debby

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 8, 2024 at 10:01 PM EDT
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 8:11 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm over northern Florida, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.
AP
/
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image shows Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm, over northern Florida, the morning of Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

Teledoc Health says its doctors can assist people who may no be able to get an appointment with their primary physician due to home displacement or medical offices being closed due to the storm.

Free telehealth care is being offered to Floridians living in areas affected by Hurricane Debby by the virtual health care company Teladoc Health.

This service can assist for people who may no be able to get an appointment with their primary care physician due to home displacement or medical offices being temporarily closed due to the storm.

Teladoc Health says its doctors can diagnose and treat common conditions, including sinus and respiratory infections, headaches and stomach issues.

When medically necessary, doctors can also prescribe medication and refills.

To make an appointment for free nonemergency care, call the Teladoc Health natural disaster hotline at 855-225-5032.

Call 911 for emergency situations.

Also, the Florida Dental Access Guide can provide information about self-directed dental care, finding a dentist, Florida Medicaid and more.

Led by Florida Voices for Health and Florida Oral Health Alliance, the guide aims to increase care statewide for all demographics. The guide can be found at fldentalguide.org.

WGCU Staff