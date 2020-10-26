-
Analysis of fossilized dental tartar of a medieval woman buried in a German monastery reveals specks of blue to be lapis lazuli — a luxurious pigment used to create gorgeous illuminated manuscripts.
There’s one less Medicaid contract challenge the state Agency for Health Care Administration will have to try to fend off before an administrative law…
Florida Medicaid officials announced plans Thursday to sign contracts with three managed-care companies to provide dental care. The Agency for Health Care…
It's a busy Friday morning at Gulf Coast Dental Outreach in Tarpon Springs and Jesse Seabolt is about to have two wisdom teeth removed from the right...
The Florida Dental Association Foundation will host its fourth Florida Mission of Mercy event on March 9-10 at the Lee Civic Center in Fort Myers....
Florida Medicaid officials are working to start a new dental program that is distinct from the statewide Medicaid managed-care system by March 1, 2019.To…
The Florida Department of Health has closed a loophole in the state’s healthcare programs for low income families. The Department has made a deal to...
Over two days at the Florida State Fairgrounds, volunteers organized by the Florida Dental Association provided more than $1 million in free…
The House Health & Human Services Committee on Thursday approved HB 27, which would take away $200 million in children’s dental services from the Medicaid…