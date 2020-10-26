-
South Florida is now under a Tropical Storm Watch as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the state's Atlantic coast. The National Hurricane Center is...
A Broward County nursing home where residents died after Hurricane Irma has gone to federal courts - including the U.S. Supreme Court - as it battles…
Authorities say five employees of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane hunter base in Lakeland have tested positive for COVID...
Hurricanes don’t care if there’s a global pandemic causing chaos and disorder. No virus could slow down a storm brewing in the Atlantic Ocean. Like...
A new AAA survey released Monday found that 42% of Floridians interviewed by the auto club group said they would be less likely to evacuate for a storm...
In Florida, officials fear widespread confusion when stay-at-home policies conflict with evacuation orders, and they worry about the coronavirus spreading in crowded shelters.
Mexico Beach was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, but that destruction may have helped spare it from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the six-month Atlantic hurricane season starting Monday, emergency management officials have changed how Florida will respond to storms as they...
While most of us are still sheltering in place, trying to ride out the storm of coronavirus, well -- guess what -- a real storm may be just around the...
TALLAHASSEE --- Restoring electricity after hurricanes this year would have added costs because of coronavirus physical-distancing requirements, utility...