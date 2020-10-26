-
Donella Pogue has trouble finding dentists in her rural area willing to accommodate her 21-year-old son, Justin, who is 6 feet, 8 inches tall, is on the…
-
Florida received more than $1 million in rural development grants to help fund three projects, including two targeted at telemedicine, the federal…
-
Increased use of telehealth has been described as a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing patients who have been staying home to see their…
-
Florida Medicaid providers, once reticent to use telehealth, turned to the technology to care for patients as COVID-19 swept the state.Medicaid director…
-
The Florida Department of Education is making $2 million available to rural counties across the state to increase access to telehealth to provide mental…
-
Certain diagnoses are harder to catch without an in-person connection. And beyond that, a doctor reflects on the loss of a ritual that can provide "real comfort and meaning" to physician and patient.
-
Family gatherings on Zoom and FaceTime. Online orders from grocery stores and pharmacies. Telehealth appointments with physicians.These have been…
-
Plans are in the works at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to be able to substantially reduce the time patients spend in the hospital.
-
Veterans and their caregivers in North Florida and South Georgia are being urged to use a new smartphone-friendly COVID-19 screening tool before showing...
-
The federal Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded $15 million in grants nationwide, including to Florida universities, to increase…