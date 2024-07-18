Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville tops list of Florida's best hospitals in U.S. News' rankings

Mayo Clinic-Florida in Jacksonville topped the list of best hospitals in the state according to U.S. News and World Report’s annual ratings.

The publication also ranked Johns Hopkins All Children’s in St. Petersburg as the top Florida hospital for kids.

The categories accompanied U.S. News’ annual honor roll of the nation’s 20 best hospitals. The unranked list factored in frequent procedures or treated conditions and specialty care treatments. No Florida hospitals made the honor roll.

In its calculations, the publication noted that Mayo Clinic-Florida offered 10 adult specialties that ranked nationally with high-performing ratings in 19 adult procedures and conditions.

"We are humbled and honored to once again be ranked as the top hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report," says Dr. Kent Thielen, CEO of Mayo Clinic-Florida.

No. 2 in Florida was Tampa General Hospital, which jumped two spots from last year. TGH has also been the top-ranked hospital in the Tampa Bay region for nine straight years. U.S. News noted that TGH ranked among the nation’s top 50 hospitals in eight medical specialties.

President and CEO John Couris said the rankings reflected “a testament to the strength in partnership between Tampa General and USF Health and a reflection of our teams’ collaboration to advance research, innovation and technology to transform health care.”

Tampa General and the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine work together in an academic partnership.

Ranking third in the state was UF Health Shands in Gainesville, followed by AdventHealth Orlando in fourth and Sarasota Memorial Hospital in fifth.

To determine the rankings, U.S. News used objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and level of nursing care. The methodology used data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The procedures and conditions ratings were based on objective quality measures.

Now in its 35th year, the U.S. News and World Report’s 2024 rankings can be found by clicking here.