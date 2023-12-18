Tampa General Hospital renames children's hospital after 'largest gift ever'

Tampa General Hospital will rename its children’s hospital Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH after a major donation from longtime supporters Pam and Les Muma.

The size of the gift was not specified, but in a news release, the Tampa General Hospital Foundation reported that “this marks the most significant contribution to TGH and the largest gift ever to any children’s hospital in our region.”

“This contribution reflects our efforts at Tampa General to transform our nation’s health care landscape, increase access to world-class care across Florida and promote health and wellness in our communities,” said John Couris, the hospital's president and CEO.



“When we invest in the health and well-being of our children at an early age, we have the opportunity to establish a foundation for a long and healthy life, and by increasing access to exceptional care for the youngest patients who are battling the most complex illnesses, we can help save lives that have just begun.”

The Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH will provide a variety of specialized children's services and medical care to children and their families, including a Level I pediatric trauma center.

“The Mumas’ significant investments in Tampa General are a testament to the strength of our organization and the commitment of our physicians and teams,” said Drew Graham, chair of the board of directors at Tampa General Hospital. “They have seen firsthand just how meaningful Tampa General’s world-class care is to the families and children of our region, and we are fortunate to have their support for our shared mission of reaching more families with greater access to academic-based health care.”

Giving to TGH is not new for the Mumas. Les was a long-time member of the board of directors, and he played a role in strengthening the partnership between TGH and University of South Florida Health. Pam is a past chair of the TGH Foundation board of trustees, and she is currently on the Elevating Excellence campaign committee, working to advance and support the foundation’s efforts.



The Muma name is already present throughout TGH, including the Muma Chair of Neonatology at USF Health, the Lisa Muma Weitz Cell Laboratory at USF Health and the Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at TGH.

Les Muma graduated from USF before he became co-founder of Fiserv Inc., a financial service provider that grew from a small company with a handful of employees to a Fortune 500 company.

He and his wife have also donated millions to USF, with major gifts to the athletics program, as well as the business school, which bears their name.

