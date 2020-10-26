-
A vast new analysis looked at 15 different food groups, like nuts, fish and red meat, ranking them based on how they influence health and the toll they take on the planet.
For patients at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic , a dose of downward dog and healthy cooking may be just what the doctor ordered. The clinic is now...
A poor diet can lead to vision loss, experts say. For a teen, it's certainly rare, but a new case study documents blindness in a boy who ate lots of chips, white bread and bits of processed meat.
Some 11 million deaths annually are linked to diet-related diseases like diabetes and heart disease, a study finds. Researchers say that makes diet the leading risk factor for deaths around the world.
It's well-known that junk food ads on TV can strongly influence what kids want to eat. A study finds social media influencers can have the same effect on kids, but not when it comes to healthy foods.
Look up "keto cookbooks" and you find a plethora of options: Quick and Easy Ketogenic Cooking , Southern Keto , Ketogenic Cleanse , Keto Comfort Foods …...
If your New Year's resolution is cutting down on sweets and other foods that aren't good for you – you may want to follow your nose.
A government study has found that 1 in 3 U.S. adults eat fast food on any given day. That's about 85 million people.It's the first federal study to look…
Forty-six patients with pre-diabetes at Grace Medical Home in Orlando are participating in a yearlong study of diabetes prevention. Director Stephanie…
When she was a young physician, Dr. Martha Gulati noticed that many of her mentors were prescribing vitamin E and folic acid to patients. Preliminary…