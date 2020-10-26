-
While researching his book, Breath, James Nestor participated in a study in which his nose was completely plugged for 10 days, forcing him to breathe solely through his mouth. "I felt awful," he says.
The number of workers getting less than seven hours of sleep a night is rising. Stress and our culture of constant connection may be to blame.
Lots of phone and tablet apps promise to improve sleep by filtering out the blue light from device screens. But that won't help if the reason you're not getting enough shut-eye is caffeine or stress.
New mom Maisha Watson uses one of the 20,000 cardboard boxes given out so far in New Jersey. She's glad to have a safe spot for her son to sleep. But some question the boxes' safety and effectiveness.
Avoiding your phone and TV at night and setting a firm bedtime might solve your problem if you feel tired a lot. But fatigue can also be a sign of disease.
Living most of life indoors can get your body clock out of phase. A fairly painless way to synch it is to spend a weekend camping, researchers say. Even the dim light of winter will do.
An analysis of car accidents found that drivers who slept only five or six hours in the previous 24 had nearly twice the accident rate of drivers who slept a full seven hours or more.
Unsafe sleep is the number one cause of child deaths in Florida. That’s prompted an ongoing state campaign to prevent such deaths. And, one...
At home, parents try to keep their children on a regular sleep schedule, with the evening bedtime transition marked by rituals like reading stories,…
Too much sleep, too little sleep or disrupted sleep may put people at risk for heart disease. A study finds a link between poor quality sleep patterns and a buildup of calcium in the arteries.