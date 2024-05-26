Hemp industry is pushing hard on DeSantis to veto a bill restricting THC

As Gov. Ron DeSantis fumes about a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational marijuana, the hemp industry is trying to convince him to veto legislation that would restrict sales of euphoria-inducing hemp-derived products that can be purchased at CBD shops and gas stations.

Florida lawmakers passed the bill (SB 1698) in March, with supporters arguing it would address safety concerns as the use of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, has boomed.

The bill would ban the sale of products containing what is known as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol and limit the amount of delta-9 THC. Delta-8 and delta-9 are cannabinoids in hemp that can get people high.

Hemp farmers and businesses vehemently objected to the bill, saying it would effectively shutter the industry and cost the state thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in lost revenue.

The Florida Healthy Alternatives Association, which represents the hemp industry, enlisted the aid of some of the state’s top lobbyists to try to block the bill.

Two of the association’s key lobbyists — Evan Power and Bill Helmich — have worked for the group since 2022, according to the state lobbyist registration website, and are leaders of the Republican Party of Florida. Power was elected chairman of the state party in January, and Helmich was appointed the party’s interim executive director in April.

But the Senate unanimously approved the bill, and the House passed it in a 64-48 vote in the last week of this year’s legislative session.

The Legislature hasn’t formally sent the bill to DeSantis, and members of the hemp industry have launched an intense campaign to try to persuade him to veto it.

So far, DeSantis’ office has received a total of 13,755 phone calls, letters and emails urging him to kill the bill, and just 34 in favor of the plan.

Jonathan Solomon, founder of /o traveled to the Capitol to speak against the bill and encourage lawmakers to regulate hemp products in the same way as medical marijuana products.

Solomon told News Service of Florida he doesn’t believe the leadership roles of Power and Helmich at the state GOP will affect DeSantis' handling of the bill.

“I don’t think he’s gonna be swayed,” Solomon said. “It’s whatever he thinks is best for Florida, or unfortunately, whatever he is being told what is best for Florida.”

