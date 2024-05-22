Bills on 'rural emergency hospitals' and other health issues sent to DeSantis

The Legislature on Tuesday formally sent at least 27 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis, including a measure that would create a new category of “rural emergency hospitals” that backers say would help ensure health care access in rural areas.

The measure (SB 644) stems from a federal law that allowed the designation of rural emergency hospitals and made them eligible for Medicare payments. The hospitals are required to be licensed by states, creating a need for the bill.

Facilities designated as rural emergency hospitals could provide emergency services, observation care and outpatient services that do not exceed an average length of stay of 24 hours. They would be exempted from requirements about providing inpatient care and such things as surgical care.

Other bills related to health care sent to the governor:

A measure (HB 705) to establish a $10 million grant program to fund community projects for specialized treatments of sickle cell disease.

A bill (HB 7009) that would saves from scheduled repeal the public record exemption in the state's Baker Act.

Bills that would streamline the dental licensure process (SB 938) and establish telehealth standards for dentists (HB 855) .

A measure (HB 1259) amending licensing requirements to allow Level I adult cardiovascular service programs to use specified tools and treatments.

