DeSantis signs bill on regulating vape products geared toward children

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to help regulate vape products geared toward children.

The bill (HB 1007), signed on Friday, sets up a process for Attorney General Ashley Moody to go after illegal electronic-cigarette manufacturers and sellers.

The bill focuses on single-use electronic cigarettes and will allow Moody’s office to set up a registry of products deemed off-limits, after an administrative process.

The legislation underwent a major overhaul before it was unanimously passed by the Legislature in March. Lawmakers had considered a proposal that would have severely restricted products that could be sold.

According to legislative analyses of the earlier plan, about two dozen products sold by Juul Labs and other businesses affiliated with tobacco companies would have been deemed legal.

The original measure sparked outcry from vape sellers and manufacturers, who maintained that the plan would have shuttered mom-and-pop businesses throughout the state.