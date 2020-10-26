-
In 2008, a bill was signed into law that allowed out-of-state dentists to practice in Florida, but a sunset provision allowed this license to be...
-
Some Florida dentists, hygienists, students and advocates are promoting a legislative proposal to create a new tier of providers who could offer routine...
-
A Jacksonville state lawmaker is pushing to expand a program that helps patients without traditional health insurance directly pay healthcare providers....
-
The House on Wednesday backed expanding a law that encourages the use of “direct primary care” agreements between patients and doctors. House members…
-
Florida dentists could qualify for up to $250,000 in student-loan repayments under a bill filed Tuesday by Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater. The bill (SB 716)…
-
There is a void of dentists in Florida.A coalition calling itself Floridians for Dental Access has a plan to fill the cavity: dental therapists.The group…
-
A Senate committee Tuesday approved a proposal that supporters hope will help address longstanding shortages of dental care in some areas of Florida.The…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a state regulatory board made up mostly of dentists violated federal law against unfair competition when it…
-
Investigators from the Florida Attorney General's office and other agencies searched an Ocala dentist's office Wednesday as part of a Medicaid fraud…
-
Over two days at the Florida State Fairgrounds, volunteers organized by the Florida Dental Association provided more than $1 million in free…