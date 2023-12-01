Tampa General Hospital completes purchase of Bravera properties to form ‘TGH North’

Tampa General Hospital on Friday announced it had completed the estimated $290 million purchase of Bravera Health properties in Citrus and Hernando counties from Community Health Systems.

The transaction, announced in July, includes TGH Brooksville, TGH Spring Hill and TGH Crystal River, a freestanding emergency department, two ambulatory surgery centers, and 10 primary and specialty care clinics.

The added facilities, providers and team members form a new division known as “TGH North” and expand the academic health system’s geographic footprint into the growing counties north of Tampa.

The three hospitals, which treated more than 300,000 patients in 2022, adds 372 beds to Tampa General, which is the primary teaching hospital for the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine.

“With the creation of TGH North, we’re investing in this growing, vibrant region,” said Steve Short, executive vice president and market president of TGH North. “The communities in Citrus and Hernando counties can continue to depend on their local hospitals, while benefiting from the cutting-edge research conducted at TGH and USF Health, and access to a broader network of providers that offer rare and complex specialized care.”

The sale leaves Tennessee-based Community Health with seven hospitals in Florida, but none in the greater Tampa Bay region. The publicly traded chain has shed more than 100 community hospitals since 2015, including the 2020 sale of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to Orlando Health.

The three TGH North hospitals were part of the Bayfront Health system but were required to rebrand under the Bravera name after the sale to Orlando Health.

