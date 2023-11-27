Nurse practitioners emerge as crucial frontline health care providers

On this episode of "What’s Health Got To Do With It?" we discuss the emerging role of nurse practitioners as crucial frontline providers.

With over 355,000 licensed professionals in the United States, advanced practice registered nurses play a pivotal role in offering diagnostic and advanced care without direct supervision.

The guests are Stephen Ferrara, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and Kelly Rojas, a first-year doctor of nursing practice student.

Among the topics discussed:



The projected nursing shortfall and strategies to encourage enrollment.

The growth of the nurse practitioner profession and improvement of primary care access.

Nurse practitioners versus other nursing professionals.

Nurse practitioners playing a crucial role in addressing the health care needs of underserved and rural populations.

Recognizing and appreciating the contributions of nursing and nurse practitioners and the effect it has on our health care system.

The role nurse practitioners play in alleviating increased health care wait times.

Afterward, the program focuses on holiday stress.

As the holiday season approaches, it’s crucial to consider a few essential aspects while coming together with family, friends and loved ones.

Regardless of the challenges we may encounter, the way we navigate and address these stressors during the holidays is of great importance.

To shed light, Lindsey Bennett, a licensed clinical social worker in Jacksonville, provides valuable tips on preserving our mental well-being during this time of the year.

