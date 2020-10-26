-
All that negative campaigning, endless advertisements and disagreements with friends, co-workers and family members can lead up to a lot of stress. There's even a name for it: Election Stress Disorder.
These days, there are hundreds of reasons to open your heart to others, but it's easy to get exhausted. Try these tips honed by social workers for staying healthy and empathetic.
Reports are on the rise of symptoms such as headaches, stomach problems and flare-ups of autoimmune disorders. Here's why chronic stress can make our bodies hurt, and what to do about it.
Joy can be cultivated. Hostility often masks depression. As one year ends and another begins, these six insights and tips from psychologists offer hope for a good new year.
The Division of Continuing Education and Brooks College of Health at the University of North Florida have launched a certificate program for Animal...
Scientists who identified specific brain cells in mice that control anxiety say the discovery could provide insights that might eventually help people with panic disorder and social phobia.
Trying to reduce anxiety and stress in 2018? If the idea of meditation makes you want to toss your coffee cup across the room, ABC News anchor Dan Harris offers some advice in his new book.
The 2016 presidential election generated a lot of stress. But for those in ethnic and religious groups in the middle of the debate, the stress could be…
A January poll finds that people's stress levels have spiked since August, with two-thirds of people saying they're worried about the future of the nation.
The holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends. However, this can also be a stressful time for people, including college students. Mental...