Johnson & Johnson Vision launches a $57 million expansion in Jacksonville

Health News Florida | By Karen Brune Mathis - Jacksonville Daily Record (via WJCT)
Published October 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
Jacksonville Daily Record (via WJCT-Jacksonville Today)
Johnson & Johnson Vision says it has about 3,500 employees at its disposable contact lens manufacturing headquarters in Jacksonville.

New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson came to Jacksonville in 1981 by acquiring Frontier Contact Lenses and has been expanding since.

Johnson & Johnson Vision is working on at least $57 million in investments at its Jacksonville disposable contact lens manufacturing plant.

The city issued a permit Oct. 17 for an almost $30.71 million project to renovate space to install new equipment at the plant.

That comes after the city issued a permit Sept. 22 for a $20 million 2GT waste plastics addition and a permit issued Sept. 18 for a $6.1 million nitrogen plant.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT-Jacksonville Today news partner.

