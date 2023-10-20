Johnson & Johnson Vision launches a $57 million expansion in Jacksonville

Johnson & Johnson Vision is working on at least $57 million in investments at its Jacksonville disposable contact lens manufacturing plant.

The city issued a permit Oct. 17 for an almost $30.71 million project to renovate space to install new equipment at the plant.

That comes after the city issued a permit Sept. 22 for a $20 million 2GT waste plastics addition and a permit issued Sept. 18 for a $6.1 million nitrogen plant.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT-Jacksonville Today news partner.

