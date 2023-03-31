© 2022 Health News Florida



Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville gets a $41 million grant for major Alzheimer's study

WJCT News | By Beth Reese Cravey - Florida Times-Union
Published March 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
Bob Self
/
Florida Times-Union

Lessons learned in a Mayo Clinic study could lead to treatment or even a cure for Alzheimer's.

The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville has received a $41 million federal grant for a potentially groundbreaking study to better understand Alzheimer's disease and how the brain disorder affects people of different ethnic groups.

The lessons learned could lead to treatment or even a cure.

The five-year grant from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, is one of the largest in the Jacksonville clinic's history.

Read the rest of this story at the Florida Times-Union, a WJCT News partner.


Beth Reese Cravey - Florida Times-Union
