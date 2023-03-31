Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville gets a $41 million grant for major Alzheimer's study

The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville has received a $41 million federal grant for a potentially groundbreaking study to better understand Alzheimer's disease and how the brain disorder affects people of different ethnic groups.

The lessons learned could lead to treatment or even a cure.

The five-year grant from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, is one of the largest in the Jacksonville clinic's history.

Read the rest of this story at the Florida Times-Union, a WJCT News partner.



