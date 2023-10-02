COVID case count in Florida decreases again, but deaths pass 91,000 mark

New data from the state Department of Health showed continued decreases during the past two weeks of reported COVID-19 cases.

The state had 10,925 reported cases during the week that started Sept. 15 and 9,540 reported cases during the week that started Sept. 22, according to the report issued Friday.

Two weeks earlier, the state noted the first drop in case counts since a late-summer increase.

By comparison, Florida had 23,980 cases during the week that started Aug. 25.

The latest report also revealed that 91,178 residents had died with COVID-19 as of Thursday. That was up from a reported 90,740 deaths two weeks earlier.

The new data showed that 77.8 percent of the deaths involved people age 65 or older. Also, 55.5 percent involved males.

Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The state releases COVID-19 data every two weeks.

Although COVID has moved into an endemic stage, health officials say there is still a significant risk for transmission among people who are older or have underlying health conditions.

Federal health officials have recommended an updated COVID-19 vaccine for ages 6 months or older. The rollout has hit snags related to insurance coding and distribution that officials say has been rectified.

The U.S. government said it again taking requests for four free COVID home tests.

