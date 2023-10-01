A discussion on the latest health care headlines: COVID-19 and more

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, our medical roundtable examines the latest health care headlines, including the approval of updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer and Moderna, free coronavirus tests for Americans and the rejection of a epinephrine spray by the Food & Drug Administration.

Our panelists include Dr. Sarah Bodin, board-certified anesthesiologist and community practice physician; Dr. Andrea Nemes, board-certified obesity and emergency medicine physician; and Dr. Tina Ardon, family medicine practitioner at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

