KidCare premiums are covered in counties hit by Hurricane Idalia

The Florida Healthy Kids Corp. will cover the costs of September premiums for children who are enrolled in the KidCare health insurance program and live in 16 counties affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The Florida Healthy Kids Corp. board of directors on Wednesday approved the move, which will cost an estimated $961,000. It will apply to families in 16 counties designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as eligible for federal individual assistance after the Category 3 hurricane, which made landfall Aug. 30 in Taylor County.

The 16 counties are Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor.

Under the KidCare program, many families pay $15 or $20 a month in premiums to receive subsidized insurance for children. Some families pay full premium amounts. The Florida Healthy Kids Corp. runs the program.

“Families impacted by Hurricane Idalia are facing a long road to recovery,” Florida Healthy Kids Corp. board Chair Stephanie Haridopolos said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “I hope by providing this relief, parents have peace of mind knowing their children have health coverage.”

