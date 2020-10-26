children's health care

-
Florida may have a plan to address the increasing number of children who lack health insurance, but it remains to be seen whether the proposal will get…
The number and rate of uninsured children increased in Florida and across the nation in 2017, according to a report released today by Georgetown...
A new partnership forged between Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Jacksonville-based Wolfson Children’s Hospital is billed as an expansion of...
A decade-long lawsuit over Florida’s Medicaid program has cost taxpayers millions, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.A settlement, finalized last…
After a court fight that lasted more than a decade, the state and groups representing pediatricians and dentists have settled a class-action lawsuit about…