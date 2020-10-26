-
The economic upheaval that has left hundreds of thousands of Floridians without jobs might also upend health insurance for children in working…
Managed care plans that participate in Medicaid and the Florida KidCare program received mixed grades on a “scorecard” released Thursday by the Trump…
The number and rate of uninsured children continued to increase in Florida and across the nation in 2018, according to a report released today by…
Despite an earlier assertion from a top Medicaid official that the state could be giving a “freebie,” lawmakers have agreed to fund Florida KidCare…
Members of a children's health-insurance panel said Thursday they wanted to help families in 48 counties who couldn't afford insurance premiums maintain…
Federal funding that provides insurance for nearly 340,000 Florida kids will expire in September unless Congress acts. It’s called the Children’s Health...
Thousands of children of legal immigrants will be closer to obtaining subsidized health insurance this summer, after the Legislature passed a long-debated…
The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee late last week unanimously approved a bill (HB 89), filed by Rep. Jose Felix Diaz, R-Miami, that would…
To the surprise and delight of lawmakers who have long backed the proposal, House Speaker Steve Crisafulli on Tuesday called for eliminating a five-year…
With backing from the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet, a Senate committee Monday approved a bill (SB 248) that would allow thousands of immigrant…