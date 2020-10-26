concussions

-
The University of Miami’s Sports Medicine Institute concussion program is testing a medical marijuana pill for high school football players.
-
A federal judge in Connecticut has dismissed a lawsuit by 60 former professional wrestlers, many of them stars in the 1980s and 1990s, who claimed World…
-
A study of veterans’ medical records over the past decade, found those with traumatic brain injuries had a higher risk of developing…
-
The NFL's new rule outlawing a player from lowering his head to initially make any sort of hit with his helmet likely will be included in replay reviews…
-
Scientists believe they have solid evidence that repeated direct hits to the head can cause the degenerative brain disease seen in some athletes, even if there are no signs of concussion.
-
It’s the first day of organized football practice at Sunlake High School in Pasco County and about 60 students are running drills out in the field,...
-
As the country starts to get back into its most popular professional team sport, this serves as a reminder of how dangerous football can be.
-
Renee Montagne talks with ESPN reporter Steve Fainaru about a startling statement by the NFL's executive vice president for health and safety about chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
-
A doctor who will be portrayed by actor Will Smith in the upcoming movie, "Concussion," told a Tampa audience how his research into brain injuries has…
-
What if a concussion could be diagnosed on the field like a diabetic testing their blood sugar? Orlando Health researchers are working on that.Seven…