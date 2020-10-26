-
The Capital City's Planned Parenthood clinic becomes a provider for lgbtq health services.
-
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that LGBTQ+ people could not be discriminated against when it comes to employment. But three days before that, the...
-
A lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's rule affecting LGBTQ discrimination in health care is filed Monday. Plaintiffs say last week's Supreme Court decision has put "wind in our sails."
-
Trump has reversed Obama-era protections that prohibit discrimination in health care based on gender identity. Critics warn the rule could harm a vulnerable group — LGBTQ people — during a pandemic.
-
Two transgender state employees who have been denied medical treatment for gender dysphoria filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the Florida Department…
-
A federal appeals court will hear arguments in August in a legal battle about the Florida Department of Corrections’ handling of a transgender inmate. The…
-
Planned Parenthood is now offering hormone therapy and other services for transgender patients in Florida, starting with two health centers in Miami this…
-
Attorneys for a transgender inmate and the Florida Department of Corrections are battling in a federal appeals court about whether the state’s treatment…
-
The ACLU is declaring victory after a federal court ruled in favor of an inmate initially seeking hormone therapy while incarcerated. The transgender...
-
Accusing them of ignorance and bigotry, a federal judge this week excoriated Florida corrections officials for refusing to accommodate a transgender…