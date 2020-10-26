-
A federal judge has ordered Wisconsin to pay for the gender reassignment surgery for two transgender Medicaid recipients.Cody Flack, 30, and Sara Ann…
Military service. Bathroom use. Job bias. And now, health care.The Trump administration is coming under fire for rewriting a federal rule that bars…
There are no common defining moments or traits that determine when gender identity becomes set for human beings, but there is evidence that the...
Miami Beach is the latest city in the country to ban a controversial form of therapy that professes to change someone's sexual orientation or gender...
A proposed bill would prevent transgender Floridians from using the bathroom of the gender with which they identify gets a second committee vote…