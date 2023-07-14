State reaches settlements with Miami-Dade clinics over 24-hour abortion waiting period

In one of a series of similar cases, a Miami-Dade abortion clinic will pay $20,000 to the state to settle allegations that the clinic did not properly comply with a law that requires providing information to women at least 24 hours before abortions.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration filed an order Wednesday at the state Division of Administrative Hearings ending the case against A Woman’s Choice LLC, a clinic in Hialeah.

The agency initially sought to impose a $32,000 fine. The settlement calls for a $20,000 payment, with the clinic denying allegations that it violated the law.

The 24-hour waiting period law took effect in April 2022 after years of legal battling about its constitutionality. The agency alleged that in a May 2022 review that it found A Woman’s Choice had not properly documented compliance with the law.

The order filed Wednesday was at least the third settlement in similar cases in recent weeks, according to the Division of Administrative Hearings website.

Earlier this month, another Miami clinic, A Woman’s Care Inc., reached a settlement and will pay $20,000 as part of a settlement with AHCA in a case alleging the clinic did not comply with the rule. The agency initially sought to impose a $40,000 fine. The settlement said the clinic denies the allegations.

In June, A Hialeah Woman’s Care Center Inc. reached a settlement over similar allegations. The settlement the clinic to pay a $15,500 fine after AHCA initially sought to impose a $21,000 fine.

