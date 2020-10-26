-
Amid growing concerns over e-cigarette health risks, the Drug Enforcement Administration says it will collect vaping devices and cartridges at National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
As Florida continues battling an opioid abuse crisis, another, largely forgotten drug has ramped up in North Florida—meth. Its low cost and relative...
Last week, the U.S. Attorney for Florida’s Northern District said he’s willing to step in and prosecute marijuana offenses that the state attorney will...
According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, on average Americans spend $1,200 a year on prescription drugs, which is more...
Drug overdose deaths hit the highest level ever recorded in the United States last year, with an estimated 200 people dying per day, according to a report…
News organizations are pushing for the public release of data detailing the distribution of prescription opioids throughout the U.S., information that…
There are lots of ways to measure the recent spike in opioid overdoses in Miami-Dade County. You can look at the number of deaths from fentanyl—a potent...
Walgreens has agreed to pay an $80-million fine following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration into the company’s dispensing…
Although the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration won’t confirm that it is investigating shipping companies in its effort to reduce prescription drug…
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is attempting to revoke the licenses of six Walgreens pharmacies to prescribe controlled substances after an…