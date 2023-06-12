A closer look at mindfulness and spirituality in health care

On this episode of "What's Health Got to Do With It?" we talk about the role of mindfulness and spirituality in health care.

The guest is Catherine Duncan, an ordained minister, board-certified chaplain and certified spiritual director with training in neuroplasticity.

Duncan is the author of a new book "Everyday Awakening: Five Practices for Living Fully, Feeling Deeply, and Coming Into Your Heart and Soul."

We also practice some mindfulness techniques with Jacksonville-based practitioner Bethany Crawley.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

