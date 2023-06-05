Medical roundtable: An end to the COVID-19 public health emergency

Our monthly medical roundtable discusses the top stories in the world of health care, including President Joe Biden's announcement that the COVID-19 public health emergency is officially over.

Also, major decisions are expected soon about new medications that treat Alzheimer’s disease, a new gene therapy for a type of muscular dystrophy and novel treatments for migraine headaches.

Joining us to dive into these headlines are:

Dr. Daniel Correa, deputy chief of neurology at Montefiore Medical Center and assistant professor of neurology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City.

Dr. Joseph Drazkowski, professor of neurology at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

Dr. Amy Hessler, women's neurology and headache specialist and a practicing neurologist in Jacksonville.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.



Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.