A discussion sheds light on the health care of alcohol addiction

Addiction is a complex and often misunderstood disease that affects millions of individuals and families across the United States.

While progress has been made in recent years to increase access to alcohol addiction health care, many people struggle to navigate the often-complicated system of treatment and recovery.

From identifying the signs of addiction to finding the right treatment program, there are many challenges that must be overcome to successfully manage this disease.

To help shed light on this issue, we talk about the health care of addiction with Dr. Nancy Diazgranados, deputy clinical director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

The NIAAA, part of the National Institute of Health, supports and conducts research on the impact of alcohol use on human health and well-being.

