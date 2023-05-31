© 2022 Health News Florida



Malaria case brings mosquito-borne illness warning in Manatee and Sarasota counties

By Tashie Tierney
Published May 31, 2023
The Associated Press
/

A person who developed malaria after being bitten by a mosquito was treated promptly at a hospital and has since recovered. Here's a list of preventative measures you can take.

Health officials in Sarasota and Manatee counties have issued a mosquito-borne illness warning after confirming a case of malaria in the area.

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee said the person, who was infected spent extensive time outdoors, was treated promptly at a hospital and has recovered.

Authorities say the type of malaria, known as P. vivax, is not as fatal as others.

Malaria is not transmitted person to person. Only bites from infected Anopheles mosquitoes can transmit the parasite that causes the disease to humans.

The disease can be treated at hospitals and other health care providers. Individualswith symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting and headache should seek immediate medical attention.

Officials say they're conducting aerial and ground mosquito spraying in the affected areas to try to address the problem.

To protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases, take these precautions:

  • Use mosquito repellent that contains at least one of the following ingredients:
  1. DEET (10-30%)
  2. Picaridin
  3. Oil of lemon eucalyptus
  4. Para-menthane-diol
  5. 2-undecanone
  6. IR3535

  • Wear long sleeves and pants
  • Prevent mosquitoes from entering your home by ensuring screens on doors and windows are in good shape
  • Do not let pools of water accumulate around your home. This can include:
  1. Pet bowls
  2. Garbage can lids
  3. Bottles
  4. Tires 

Tashie Tierney
