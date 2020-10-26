-
By Abe AborayaFlorida travelers are catching serious mosquito-born diseases abroad, including dengue fever, chikungunya, malaria and Zika virus. Still,…
-
Scientists demonstrate that a "gene drive" can rapidly spread a genetic mutation through a species, perhaps providing a potent new weapon against malaria. But there are plenty of skeptics.
-
Bay County health officials are reporting an additional human case of the West Nile Virus. They’re urging residents to remain diligent in protecting...
-
Mosquito populations on the East Coast are 2 to 3 times larger than normal, according to an estimate by The National Pest Management Association.
-
The number of Zika cases in Florida has grown to 188—which includes 38 pregnant women who are being monitored by the state. So far, all of those cases...
-
Florida has less than half of the special traps that will be part of the frontline for detecting the Zika virus in mosquitoes because of a backlog at the…
-
Florida's governor says the U.S. government needs to prepare for the Zika virus like it's a hurricane.Forecasts for a hurricane threatening U.S. coasts…
-
Puerto Rico announced Friday that it has recorded the first Zika-related U.S. death amid an outbreak of the mosquito-borne virus in the U.S.…
-
Gov. Rick Scott was in Fort Myers on Friday, talking about Zika virus preparations in the state. Zika is linked to deformities in unborn babies. It’s a...
-
The government urged health officials around the country Friday to get ready now in case there are outbreaks of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in the U.S.…