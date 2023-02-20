Lawmaker eyes Medicaid managed-care program for people with developmental disabilities

A House Republican has filed a proposal that would create a pilot program to provide Medicaid managed-care services to people with developmental disabilities.

State Rep. Wyman Duggan of Jacksonville on Wednesday filed the proposal (HB 831) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. It would create a managed-care pilot program in Miami-Dade County that would provide “comprehensive services” to Medicaid beneficiaries with developmental disabilities.

Participation would be voluntary, with the program designed for people who are on a waiting list for services through what is known as the state’s iBudget program. The number of participants would be determined in the state budget, and one managed-care plan would be selected to provide services.

Lawmakers in 2011 approved an overhaul of the Medicaid system that has led to most beneficiaries receiving services through managed-care plans. But services for people with disabilities have been provided through such things as the iBudget program.